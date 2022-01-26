LAKE CITY — It starts on defense.
Lake City turned up the defensive intensity and rallied for a big 43-42 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Trojans were down 15 points at halftime and eight going into the fourth quarter before rallying.
Oakley Barger hit the second of two free throws with 10 seconds remaining for the game-winning bucket.
“I am super proud of our effort in coming back and the kids kept battling,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We had to chip away at the lead and we played with tremendous intensity.
“Our defensive intensity is what changed the game in the second half and now we’ve got to keep this going.”
Houghton Lake led 11-7 after the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime. It was 35-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Gavin Bisballe paced the Trojans with 16 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and three steals while Darin Kunkel added 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Brady Becker had seven points, two rebounds and two assists while Devin Nolan added six points and Barger had three points and five rebounds.
“We had so many guys step up tonight with a couple of players out due to injury,” Besko said. “Brady really played well and Marcus Booms gave us great minutes.
“Gavin played like a man possessed.”
Lake City (6-4 overall, 5-3 Highland) is at Pine River on Thursday.
