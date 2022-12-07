KALKASKA — Lake City started strong and cruised to a 63-15 win over Kalkaska in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Trojans were up 20-0 after the first quarter and 38-6 at halftime.
“It was a good team win,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “Everyone got to play and we had 13 different girls score.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 18 points and nine rebounds while Emma Nickerson had 10 points. Peyton Hogan and Tarin Miller each had six.
Lake City (3-0 overall) is at Evart on Thursday.
LAKE CITY — Lake City dropped its season opener to Grayling 46-32 in a non-conference contest.
“We played extremely hard,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We had a really good start, they made a run at us and we could never get into a rhythm after that.”
Lake City led 14-7 after the first quarter before Grayling was up 23-18 at halftime and 37-27 going into the fourth.
James VanderBrook paced the Trojans with nine points while Brody Gothard added seven points and 10 rebounds. Blake Root had seven points and five steals while Marcus Booms had four points and four rebounds.
Lake City is at Evart on Friday.
