ROSCOMMON — Lake City used a big second quarter to cruise to a 50-25 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Trojans led just 12-10 after the first quarter but outscored the Bucks 17-4 in the second for a commanding 29-14 halftime lead. It was 42-18 going into the fourth.
"The kids have been working hard and they're a fun group to coach," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "That hard work is paying off now.
"When you hold teams to 24 and 25 points, you're going to win games."
Dawson Corrigan paced Lake City with 13 points, three rebounds and three steals while Gavin Bisballe had nine points and two rebounds. Elian Schichtel had eight points and five rebounds while Andrew VanderTuig added seven points and seven rebounds.
Hunter Bisballe also had five points, two rebounds and two assists.
Lake City (6-0 overall, 4-0 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
