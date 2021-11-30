GLADWIN — Back on the court.
A season after not being able to play until February, the 2021-22 season is off to a somewhat normal start.
Lake City took care of business in its opener, beating Gladwin 54-24 in a non-conference girls’ basketball contest Monday night.
“It’s nice to be back playing basketball in a gym that was mostly full,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said.
“It’s nice to get into this flow and, hopefully, we can keep it going.”
While Monday’s win looked easy, it didn’t come without its normal first-game sluggishness.
The Trojans led just 11-6 after the first quarter but then outscored the Flying G’s 18-3 in the second quarter to take a commanding 29-9 lead at halftime.
It was 39-18 going into the fourth quarter.
“It was the typical first game,” Tisron said.
“We were a little sloppy to start and we missed some easy shots.
“The girls worked hard and dominated on the glass.
“We took care of the ball, too, and only had six turnovers so that was nice.”
Chloe Bisballe paced Lake City with 21 points and five steals while Mackenzie Bisballe added 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Mariah Jackson added five points while Tisron commended Josie Seger and Jessica Allen for strong all-around play.
Lake City hosts Evart to open Highland Conference play on Friday.
