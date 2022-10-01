HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City took care of business, beating Houghton Lake 69-7 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
“It was a complete game,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. “Our kids came in with a job to do and they did it.
“They played well in all three phases of the game.”
Darin Kunkel was 7 of 9 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown while he also carried the ball eight times for 118 yards and two TDs.
Dayne Blair had 66 yards and two TDs on six carries while Lucas Hinkamp had 85 yards and a TD on eight carries.
Eyn Noren, Sam Baron and Brody Gothard each had a rushing touchdown, as well.
Tyler Atkins led the defense with 10 tackles and an interception while Layne McLeod had six tackles and a pick.
Kaleb Conrad had a pick-six while Adrian Schichtel and Kaden McGinnis each had a sack.
