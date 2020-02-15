MCBAIN — The early timeout was needed.
After that, everything fell into place.
Lake City overcame a slow start to cruise to a 63-29 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The win keeps the Trojans (15-1 overall) atop the league standings at 13-0, a game ahead of Manton, headed into a showdown Tuesday on the Rangers' homecourt.
With that one looming, Lake City still had to take of business against NMC and struggled to do so early.
"We got off to a shaky start. We weren't rallying to the ball and were playing sort of sloppy," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "I called a timeout and got after them a little bit.
"After that, we started getting after it, moved the ball better and the defensive intensity went up. It ended up being one of our better games of late."
Lake City led 16-4 after the first quarter and 30-8 at halftime. It was 47-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Rylee Bisballe paced the Trojans with 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks while Olivia Bellows added 21 points and eight assists. Nicole Adams also scored eight points.
Anna Lanser, Megan Bennett and Rylee Langton paced the Comets with six points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.