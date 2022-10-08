LAKE CITY — The outcome was what they wanted but Lake City football coach Kyle Smith wanted more.
The scoreboard had the Trojans (5-2, 5-1) topping the visiting Roscommon Bucks in a Highland Conference match Friday, 45-6, but Smith said despite the lopsided win, his team didn’t play the way he wanted them.
“We did not play disciplined football (Friday). We made a lot of mental mistakes and out-of-character penalties,” he said. “We will clean that up.”
The Trojans jumped out to a 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Lake City’s defense caused two Bucks turnovers and capitalized those mistakes into 14 points. By the end of the first half, the Trojans were up 33-0.
Lake City junior quarterback Darin Kunkel was 9 for 16 passing for 185 yards and a long-distance strike to Layne McLeod for a touchdown, while the senior receiver had three receptions for 54 yards and the score.
Senior running back Dayne Blair had 11 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Kunkel had 15 carries for 121 yards and three scores.
Defensively, Sam Baron had nine tackles in the win, while Tyler Atkins had six tackles and a fumble recovery.
Kunkel also had four interceptions from the defensive backfield.
With Evart and homecoming on the schedule next week, Smith said his team will have some work to do in the upcoming week’s practices to get ready.
“We have a tough week this week against a good team in Evart. We will have to regain focus and get back to playing clean football,” he said.
Lake City hosts Evart next week for its homecoming game and to stay in the hunt for a Highland Conference title.
