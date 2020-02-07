Lake City's Marion headed to Michigan Tech

LAKE CITY — It's safe to say the Marion family knows their way around Division II colleges in Michigan.
After all, with Drew and Lucas playing football at Michigan Tech, the family RV gets a workout every fall.
They get to add four more years to that now.
Ben Marion signed his National Letter of Intent for football at Michigan Tech on Wednesday, joining his brothers in the Upper Peninsula.
While Drew Marion will graduate in May, Lucas will be a junior this fall when Ben arrives in Houghton.
Knowledge of the program factored into Ben Marion's decision, but it wasn't the tipping point.
"I want to go into construction management and there are only three schools in the state that have that," he said. "Western Michigan, Ferris State and Michigan Tech…and Tech was the only one to offer me so that's why I wanted to go there."
Add in a lot of fall weekends in Houghton, Marquette, Allendale, Big Rapids, Saginaw, Midland, Detroit, etc., and Marion is happy with his choice.
"My brothers being there was a factor but not as big as you think," he said. "They definitely wanted me to go to Tech but they also said to look into everything you want to look into and pick what's best for you."
"When I made my visit, I met a lot of the freshman class and spent time with them. A lot of them are similar to me and what I like to do so I really liked it. Going there like every other weekend, you get used to it, too."
Michigan Tech finished the 2019 season at 5-5 overall and 3-5 in the GLIAC under second-year head coach Steve Olson.
Marion played a number of positions this past season at Lake City, including fullback, tight end and linebacker. His recruiting bio on Michigan Tech's football site lists him as an "athlete" and not in any specific position.
He totaled 256 receiving yards and 444 yards rushing for the Trojans on offense while recording 65 tackles with 7.5 for a loss and interceptions on defense for the Trojans.
"They liked the aspect that I played a lot of different positions," Marion said. "They want me to get stronger and faster next year, of course, and then I am open for whatever spot they think I'd be best at.
"I've got an open-minded mentality going it."
