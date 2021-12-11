HOUGHTON LAKE — Good defense gave them a chance.
Offensively, there’s some work to be done.
Lake City came out on top of a slugfest, beating Houghton Lake 48-40 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
Trojan coach Brad Besko was pleased with his team’s defensive work. It’s the offense that needs some help.
“It was a good old fashioned slugfest,” Besko said. “I am proud of the kids, though, for bouncing back to get a win on the road.
“I was really happy with our defense and we’ve got some things to clean up offensively.”
Lake City led 13-9 after the first qurter and was up 23-16 at halftime before taking a slim 28-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Darin Kunkel paced the Trojans with 21 points, four rebounds and three blocks while Gavin Bisballe had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Oakley Barger had nine points, five rebounds and four steals while Brody Gothard added five points and eight rebounds.
Lake City hosts Pine River on Tuesday.
BEAR LAKE — Mesick cruised to a 51-12 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D girls basketball contest.
“Pressure defense led to some easy transition points for us,” Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said. “We worked the ball around well and got some wide-open shots.”
Jillian Hillier paced the Bulldogs with 19 points while Kayla McCoy added 15.
Mesick is at Manistee Catholic on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.