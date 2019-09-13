LEROY — That's getting the job done.
Lake City picked up a couple of Highland Conference volleyball wins Thursday, beating host Pine River and McBain in three sets apiece.
The Trojans beat the Bucks 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 and beat the Ramblers 25-17, 23-25, 15-4.
"Our girls played with heart, dedication and never gave up," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "Everything we've worked on showed in the matches today.
"We couldn't be prouder of them."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 21 kills, six blocks, 33 digs and two aces while Chloe Bisballe had 10 kills, 20 digs, a block and an ace.
Brook Silvers had 24 digs, three kills and two aces while Olivia Bellows added eight kills and seven digs. Morgan Rogers dished out 19 assists, three kills and five digs.
Pine River picked up one win, beating McBain 19-25, 25-10, 15-12.
"We came out a little flat against Lake City and just struggled with gaining intensity," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We worked hard tonight and were able to end the evening a little closer to how we like to play."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 19 kills and 14 digs while Sophie Johnson had 26 assists, six digs and three blocks. Parker Moores added seven kills and eight digs.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy is still looking for consistency from his team.
"Tonight was definitely a battle of inconsistency on our part," he said. "We are really struggling to maintain some consistent play throughout an entire match. We served fairly well, but our passing and finishing a ball for points was really struggling.
"I give credit to both Lake City and Pine River for stepping up when they needed to in order to finish the game. I'm hoping that we can learn from these losses, start to turn the ship and finish some of our own."
Emma Schierbeek had 21 kills, three blocks and 12 digs while Leah Neverth added 21 assists, six aces, 14 digs and seven kills.
Pine River (8-4 overall, 3-1 Highland) is at the Traverse City Central Invitational on Saturday. while the Trojans (7-2, 4-0) are at Beal City with Manton on Tuesday. McBain (7-11, 0-4) is at Evart with Roscommon on Tuesday.
Manton wins two
MANTON — Manton got back on track with a pair of Highland wins over Evart and Houghton Lake.
The Rangers beat the Wildcats 25-10, 25-18 and beat the Bobcats 25-9, 21-25, 15-8.
"We had a big crowd for our home opener with a lot of support from the school," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "The girls played with much more energy and enthusiasm.
"Evart put up a strong defensive game and Houghton Lake moved the ball around well. I thought we did a nice job of working together out of system and served strong. We will continue to work on our offense and energy."
Abby Brown had three aces, five kills, 47 assists and five digs while Addison Letts had six aces, six kills and 25 digs. Brianna Puffer had three aces, 15 digs and five blocks while Jaden Wilder added two aces, 15 kills and eight digs.
Leah Helsel had 11 kills and 10 digs while Madalynn Lutke added 15 digs. Megan Moffit had five aces, eight kills and 27 digs.
Manton (15-2, 3-1) hosts its invitational on Saturday.
Marion scores a win
MARION — Marion picked up a 25-7, 25-22, 25-22 win over Walkerville in West Michigan D Conference action.
"Walkerville definitely brought out our weak spots and showed us what we really need to work on," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "I think we played very hard and will be ready to go on Saturday at Crossroads."
Jersey Scott paced Marion with 11 aces, 11 kills and 14 digs while Rylie Richards had 19 kills, two ace and seven digs. Sella Henderson and Isabel Bontekoe had four blocks apiece while Teagan Cox dished out 48 assists and four aces. Alexis Bell also served 100 percent.
Mesick beats Bear Lake
BEAR LAKE — Mesick beat Bear Lake 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 in WMD action.
"This was a great team effort as we were passing well and setting up our hitters well," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "Bear Lake had some scrappy plays that caught us off guard in the third set but we rallied to finish the match."
Grace Quiggin had six kills, four digs and nine aces while Kaylee Carson had nine aces, four digs and a kill. Kelsey Quiggin added five aces, five digs and three kills.
