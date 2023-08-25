LAKE CITY — The good news is it’s a couple of wins.
The not-as-good news is they’ll need to play better as the competition stiffens in the coming weeks.
Lake City picked up three wins, beating Boyne City, Pine River and Mancelona in a non-conference volleyball quad it hosted Thursday.
The Trojans beat the Ramblers 25-18, 28-26; beat the Bucks 25-12, 25-11; and beat the Ironmen 25-13, 25-15.
“We did not play up to our potential but found a way to get it done,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “I am glad the girls pushed through and found a way but we have some work to do.”
Hannah Vasicek had 17 digs and three kills while Hannah Hern had six kills and 31 digs. Alie Bisballe had 13 kills and 12 digs while Mackenzie Bisballe had 11 kills and 24 digs.
Zoe Butkovich had nine digs and three kills while Caleigh Schneider added a kill and five digs. Kaitlin Kendall had two kills and Hailey Hamel 21 digs.
Lake City is at the Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Invitational Saturday.
EVART — Evart scored a 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17 win over Baldwin in a non-league match.
“Our girls played through a humid gym dealing with condensation on the floor,” Evart coach Katie Nostrant said.
“They played tough and together.”
KINGSLEY — Manton went 2-1 in a non-league quad at Kingsley on Wednesday.
The Rangers beat Charlevoix 23-25, 25-21, 25-15; beat Escanaba 25-22, 24-26, 25-17 and lost to the host Stags 25-21, 25-18.
“I am always a little nervous when we have a match scheduled on the first day of school,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said.
“The kids are usually exhausted mentally and physically.
“I feel like our team did a really good job of putting aside the baggage from the day and playing some hard volleyball. We showed our age a bit with unforced errors and communication issues resulting in dropped balls but they fought like they’ve been with it a while and came away with two big wins.”
Aubrey Hiller had 22 assists and three digs; Kelsey Harding 18 assists and two digs; Ava Traxler two aces, two blocks, four kills and three digs; Genna Alexander eight assists, two blocks and four kills; Angela Porter a block; and Lauren Wilder two assists, three aces, two blocks, 14 kills and 14 digs;
Mattie Lafreniere had an assist, six aces, five blocks, seven kills and 17 digs; Morgan Shepler three aces, 16 kills and 14 digs; and Adri Sackett 10 aces, a block, 13 kills and 25 digs.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac took fifth overall in the Lady Cardinal Invitational at Katke Golf Course.
Traverse City Central took first with a 356 while Grand Ledge was second at 369 and Ludington third at 377. The Vikings shot a 399.
“This was our last match to get ready for the Big North Conference season,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “The girls are now ready to compete and get better every match.
“I just wanted them to get the tournament jitters out of the way for the first few events and I think we have done that. We are still struggling to finish rounds strong but that will come as we get deeper into the season.”
Grace Drabik finished in a tie for 10th with a 90 while Onalee Wallis shot a 92, Sam VanBrocklin 104 and Lillian Shankland a 113.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac’s JV boys tennis team opened its season competing against Ludington.
The Orioles won the singles matches 6-2 and round two of doubles 2-1 while the Vikings won round one of doubles 3-1.
In singles matches, Trayer Langworth won 10-6; Braxton Heuker won 10-5; Jack Schaefer lost 10-4; Matt Mason lost 10-8; Thomas Boardman lost 10-1; McCoy McGuire lost 10-9(2); Jack Hampton lost 10-1; and Alex Hurley lost 10-0.
In doubles, Langworthy and Mason won 8-0 and 6-2 while Schaefer and Heuker split, winning 10-1 and losing 6-1. Boardman and McGuire won 8-4 while Hampton and Hurley lost 8-3 and 6-0.
