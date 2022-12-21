LAKE CITY — Good defense.
Good post presence.
Lake City used both of things to score a 52-34 win over Gaylord in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils hung with the Trojans in the first half thanks to their perimeter shooting but Lake City clamped down better in the second half and it allowed them to pull away.
“I thought we did a good job overall defensively,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We held their three main players under double digits.
“In the second half, we came out really strong and ballooned that lead to make the fourth quarter a lot easier. I thought our post presence was strong tonight, too, which is should be all of the time.”
Gaylord led 12-11 after the first quarter before Lake City was up 26-20 at halftime and 39-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Alie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 21 points and eight rebounds while Mackenzie Bisballe added 18 points, four assists and four steals. Haylee Parniske had six points while Emma Nickerson added three points and eight rebounds.
Lake City (6-1 overall) faces Zeeland West as part of the Ferris State Holiday Hoops Showcase on Thursday. Tip-off is 3 p.m.
LEROY — Pine River used a strong second half to score a 60-25 win over Mancelona in a non-conference contest.
“It’s a great way to end the first quarter of the season with a win,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said.
“We had a goal of putting it away in the second half and we did that.
“Madi (Sparks) and Emma (Tice) gave us a great third quarter.”
Pine River led 22-16 at halftime before outscoring Mancelona 28-9 in the third quarter for a commanding 50-25 lead going into the fourth.
Sparks finished with 22 points and eight rebounds while Tice had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Amanda Hill also scored nine.
The Bucks (2-4 overall) are at Evart on Jan. 2.
CHARLEVOIX — Manton got off to a much better start but couldn’t sustain it in dropping a 57-48 decision to Charlevoix in a non-conference contest.
The Rangers led 14-13 after the first quarter before the Rayders led 28-27 at halftime and 41-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of the way we started the game,” Manton coach Brandon Herlein said. “We had a lot of energy and finally had a good first half where we played with a lot of effort.
“We’ve still got to figure out a way to put a full game together. We were flat in the second half and Charlevoix took advantage.”
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 13 points and Logan Patrick added 11. Herlein also commended Jakob Kuhn for his rebounding.
The Rangers (1-4) are at Mesick on Dec. 30.
The Cadillac freshman boys dropped a 46-44 decision to Harbor Springs in overtime.
Kyle Ross paced the Vikings with 22 points while Ethan Nichols had six. Broden Biller grabbed 10 rebounds.
