MANTON — That's a pretty good start.
Lake City kicked its season into gear by taking second at the Manton wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
Mancelona took first with 264 points while Lake City was second with 212 points and Ravenna third at 159. Manton took fourth at 147 and Cadillac ninth at 47.
"The kids wrestled tough and we'll keep practicing to get better," Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said.
The Trojans brought home three first-place medals as Fernando Pena (171), Zach Stockman (135) and Cade Wolf (103) each won their classes.
Austin Potter (285), Eli Marshall (189), Eyn Noren (145) and Josh Shivlie (140) were each second while Carlos Hernandez (130) and Robert Cole (112) took fourth.
For Manton, it was about working in some new kids while injuries heal.
"We had 16 or 17 kids wrestling," Manton coach Dan Tuck said. "We had a lot of first-year kids trying to get some mat time in."
Ben Paddock claimed the lone first-place finish for the Rangers as he went 5-0 at 152 pounds. Xavier Elkins (119) and Hunter Buck (125) each took second while Corbin Colton (140) and Aidan Huff (189) were third.
Chloe Colton (103) took fourth while Elijah Cunningham (135) took fifth and Eli Hoyt (130) took sixth. Dorian Elkins (285) also picked up his first career victory for Manton, as well.
Cadillac brought home a pair of medals in its first tournament, as well.
Colby Kehl (145) and Kevin Sampson (140) each took fourth for the Vikings. Caden Dettrich went 4-1 in the 215-pound non-medal bracket.
Winning their first matches were Tanner Zupancic (130), Noah Helsel (135), Carte Lewis (145), Darek Richards (189) and Jeremiah Shattuck (285).
Bucks 3rd at invite
HOWARD CITY — Pine River opened its season by taking third in the Tri County Invitational.
The Bucks beat Cedar Springs 38-36; beat Tri County 48-22; and beat Comstock Park 44-26; before falling to Sparta 44-27 in the championship match. Jenison beat Pine River 40-30 in the consolation match.
"For the first meet and a lot of new people to work with, we found nothing but good things," Pine River coach Tim Jones said. "Jordan Nelson and Dylan Fauble had strong days for the first time out and so did Caden Mys."
Jordan Koetje (130) and Mys (125) went 5-0 while Seth Duncan (125) went 4-0 to lead Pine River.
Fauble (112) and Austin Wuesten (171) each went 4-1 while Matt Treiber (119), Thomas Hooker (145) and Elijah Carper (189) went 3-2.
Pine River hosts a tri on Wednesday.
Coyotes 1-4 at invite
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City went 1-4 at the Big Rapids Invitational.
The Coyotes lost to Hastings 71-9; lost to Montabella 46-30; lost to Traverse City West 57-17; lost to Hopkins 54-30; and beat Big Rapids 39-26.
Austin Fowler went 5-0 at 215 while Ryan Neal was 4-1 at 285. Julia Hackworth went 3-0 at 112; Kellan Haney was 3-2 at 160; and Andrew Clementshaw went 3-2 at 103.
Reed City opens CSAA action Wednesday at Central Montcalm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.