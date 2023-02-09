LAKE CITY — An eight-day layoff was apparent early.
It took Lake City a little while to shake off the rust but the Trojans eventually did and beat Beal City 49-30 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
"You could tell we had been off for eight days," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We had a little rust early in the game but I was really pleased with our third quarter.
"We had better execution and got better shots. It was good to get back to playing after a long layoff."
Lake City led 12-3 after the first quarter and 23-9 at halftime. It was 38-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Payton Hogan had nine points. Alie Bisballe had seven points and seven rebounds while Emma Nickerson and Rylee Cohoon each scored six.
Lake City is at Roscommon on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.