MANTON — You've probably heard somewhere along the way something about defense winning championships.
While it isn't always the prettiest, it's often the most effective way to score victories and win titles.
Lake City took a big step in that direction as it beat Manton 36-26 in a key Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The win keeps the Trojans (16-1 overall) perfect in the Highland at 14-0 with two league games remaining. It also clinches at least share of the league title, Lake City's first since 2001. They can wrap it up outright with a win over McBain Thursday at home.
It took more than four minutes for either team to score a basket on Tuesday and it set the tone for the way the game was going to be played.
"It was an ugly struggle of a game with not a lot of shots falling" Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "I thought we were patient enough on offense. We didn't force bad shots and took our time to get decent looks at the basket."
Lake City led 11-6 after the first quarter and was up 19-10 at halftime.
Manton coach JP Katona, while knowing his team could see Lake City again in a Division 3 district final, also knows the Rangers have some work to do.
"I feel like we haven't played our best four quarters against Lake City this year but you've got to give them credit…they have our number right now.
"I feel like we spend a lot of time worrying about how to stop them and forget about us. We need to regroup and focus on what we do best."
Lake City stretched its lead to 26-16 going into the fourth quarter as it continually limited Manton's offensive effort.
"One of our big keys again was rebounding," Tisron said. "It was one shot and done for them a lot of times down the court.
"Kudos to our bench tonight, too. Olivia (Bellows) was in foul trouble and Emma Nickerson came in and hit a huge 3-pointer in the first half. For her to come in in a pressure situation like that is big for us."
Chloe Bisballe paced the Trojans with 10 points and eight rebounds while Bellows added nine points. Rylie Bisballe added eight points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.
Jaden Wilder paced Manton with 10 points, including her 1,000th career point, and three steals. Abby Brown had seven points and five steals while Abby Shepler scored five points and Molly Lane grabbed five rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rangers clip Trojans
MANTON — Down to the wire.
Again.
Much like last time, it was Manton making the big plays when it needed to in securing a 45-39 win over Lake City.
The win keeps the Rangers just a game behind McBain in the conference race. Manton hosts the Ramblers on Feb. 28.
This time around, it took the Rangers most of the game to find a little bit of a stride. It was a one-point game at halftime and again going into the fourth quarter before Manton stepped it up.
"I thought our energy was great down the stretch," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "Our energy level hurt us a little bit early on but Lake City and coach Besko had a great gameplan. They slowed it down, trapped some of our ball screens and did a great job on us early on but I thought our players adapted to it as the game went on."
Manton led 21-20 at halftime and 27-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought our kids played tremendously hard and, for most of the game, we executed our gameplan with what we wanted to do," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "It came down to turnovers, free throws and we missed some layups, too.
"We were right there. We missed some chances to take the lead or extend the lead. Now, it's just getting over that hump and making those big plays."
Isaac Raden paced Manton with 12 points while Lucas McKernan had 10 points. Kalob Moore added nine points and three assists while Jacob Haun had seven points and seven rebounds.
Hiller also commended Cole Regnerus' and Jacob Ruppert's efforts against Lake City big man Ben Marion.
Dawson Corrigan and Hunter Bisballe paced Lake City with nine points apiece while Andrew VanderTuig added eight and Elian Schichtel had seven.
