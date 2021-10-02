LAKE CITY — Call it getting the job done.
Lake City handled a bit of adversity and came out on top with a 28-20 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
Trojan head coach Kyle Smith was attending to family matters downstate and missed the week of practice but assistant coach Kevin Kent was proud of the team for taking things in stride.
“It was a great team effort,” he said. “The kids kept their heads up and kept fighting.
“It was a long week with Kyle being gone but the kids stayed focused and worked really hard.”
Dayne Blair paced Lake City with 179 yards and three touchdowns rushing on while Darrin Kunkel added 125 yards on 15 carries.
Kunkel was 7 of 13 passing for 76 yards and a TD. Blair caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Brody Gothard led the way defensively with nine tackles while AJ VanDuinen had nine and Oakley Barger intercepted a pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.