LAKE CITY — The Lake City softball team lost both its games against Kingsley Wednesday, 9-3 and 7-3.
In the first game, Lake City coach Nicole Read said the Trojans let the game slip away early and couldn't recover. Morgan Rogers took the loss for Lake City, but pitched well, Read said. She also said errors cost Lake City the game.
Rogers and Nicole Adams each had an RBI for Lake City while Kaylee Keenen led the Trojans going 2-for-3. Keenen also had several remarkable catches in centerfield, Read said.
In the second game, Rogers again was the losing pitcher. In this game, Read said Lake City scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning. Adams and Keenen who each had RBIs led the Trojans at the plate. Rogers also went 2-for-2.
Kiley Cunniham had some great stops at shortstop including a double play, Read said. Keenen also made some great catches in the field.
"We are a solid team," Read said. "We just need to clean up some of our mistakes. I was proud of how all the girls played."
Lake City travels to Beaverton Monday.
