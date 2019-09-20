ROSCOMMON — Lake City split a pair of matches in a Highland Conference volleyball tri on Thursday.
The Trojans beat the host Bucks 28-30, 25-23, 15-11 before falling to Houghton Lake 25-23, 25-9.
"Having tri meets twice a week has been tough on our girls," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We are suffering with some illnesses and injuries on the team and we're doing our best to create new rotations.
"The girls have been very flexible but at the same time, we're struggling to effectively execute our offense."
Chloe Bisballe led the way with 11 kills, nine digs and an ace while Brook Silvers had eight kills, 17 digs and a block. Olivia Bellows had eight kills, 15 digs, a block and two aces while Emma Barron dished out 13 assists, two blocks and five digs.
Morgan Rogers added 12 assists, 10 digs and an ace while Nicole Adams had 11 digs.
Lake City is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.