LAKE CITY — Lake City sent its seniors out with a win in their final home game as the Trojans beat Beaverton 50-37 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Trojans led 12-5 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime. It was 40-22 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was great to send our seniors out with a win…they've put in a lot of time," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "We've just to keep working and building for districts."
Oakley Barger paced Lake City with 14 points and six rebounds while Gavin Bisballe had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Darin Kunkel had eight points and nine rebounds while Brady Becker added seven points and three rebounds.
The Trojans are at Frankfort on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.