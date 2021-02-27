LAKE CITY — Another game.
Another scare.
Lake City trailed most of the night but went ahead with about a minute left on a Payton Hogan bucket and beat Evart 39-36 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Trojans, playing without two starters due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocol, slipped past Pine River on a buzzer-beater Wednesday.
"It was a battle," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We dug ourselves a hole and we just couldn't get in any flow.
"The first half, we didn't play good team ball offensively or defensively. The second half, we got it together. We played better defense and it was just a gritty team effort."
Evart led 13-4 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime before taking a 30-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Things got a little direr for Lake City with about four minutes remaining when Olivia Bellows fouled out of the game. Tisron moved Nicole Adams to the point and Adams made it work down the stretch.
Bellows paced the Trojans with 18 points while Adams had seven points and four rebounds. Emma Nickerson added six points and six rebounds.
Skylar Baumgardner paced Evart (2-4) with 14 points while Addyson Gray had 13.
Lake City (6-0 overall) hosts Bellaire on Monday with just the varsity contest at 6 p.m.
