EVART — Lake City put together a strong effort and swept Evart 25-16, 26-17, 25-17 in a Highland Conference contest Tuesday.
"It was definitely a team win tonight," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We were missing Rylie (Bisballe) due to illness and we're so proud of Megan Hose for stepping into that position."
Chloe Bisballe led the way with six kills, eight digs and two aces while Brook Silvers had five kills, six digs and an ace. Olivia Bellows had four kills, three digs and two aces while Nicole Adams had two kills, a block, an assist and three digs.
Hose had two kills while Emma Baron dished out 17 assists, three digs and two kills. Natalie Tighe also stepped into the libero role with an ace on 100 percent serving.
Lake City hosts Roscommon on Thursday.
