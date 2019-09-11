LAKE CITY — It might've taken them some quite some time but they finally got a chance to be on the new floor.
Lake City played its first volleyball matches in the school's new gym, sweeping Highland Conference foes Evart and Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
The Trojans beat the Wildcats 25-11, 25-9 and beat the Comets 25-27, 25-13, 15-2.
"We had a tremendous crowd and support from our community as well as a great student section," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "I was proud of our girls for coming out 2-0."
Rylie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 21k ills, two blocks, 12 digs and four aces while Chloe Bisballe added eight kills, seven digs and five aces. Brook Silvers had six kills, six digs and five aces while Olivia Bellows added six kills, two blocks, three digs and an ace.
Morgan Rogers dished out 31 assists, four digs and a kill.
Lake City (5-2 overall, 2-0 Highland) is at Pine River with McBain on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.