LAKE CITY — They're finding the right time to get better.
Lake City continued its upward swing as it beat McBain 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday night.
"We have been working on many different offensive and defensive strategies and the girls showed it tonight," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "This is the time of the season to become the strongest team you can and I feel like we're headed that way."
On the flip side, McBain coach Shawn Murphy said a lack of consistency really hurt his team.
"I was really expecting a good match-up tonight and thought that we could easily go four or five games with Lake City but it was definitely a struggle to gain any momentum," he said. "We would gain a point, then follow up with three bad plays. It's pretty hard to win a game doing that.
"The first set went back and forth right up to the last five points when we finished with errors. Lake City did a nice job of capitalizing on our mistakes and gaining momentum throughout the match."
Emma Baron paced Lake City with 20 assists, nine digs, a block and two kills while Brook Silvers had nine kills, four digs and two aces. Rylie Bisballe had 11 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and two aces while Chloe Bisballe added five kills, 10 digs and two aces.
Olivia Bellows added three kills, seven digs and two aces.
Gabbie VerBerkmoes paced McBain with three blocks, four kills, an ace and three digs while Leah Neverth dished out 12 assists, an ace, three kills and seven digs.
Lake City hosts Harrison on Thursday while McBain is at Houghton Lake on Oct. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.