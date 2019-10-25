LAKE CITY — Lake City made quick work of Roscommon, beating the Bucks 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Thursday.
"The girls played strong together and it was definitely a whole team effort," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "All the girls contributed in one way or another.
"We're very proud of their play."
Rylie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 19 kills, two blocks and three digs while Chloe Bisballe had seven kills and a dig. Olivia Bellows had five kills and four digs while Brook Silvers added three kills, three digs and four aces.
Emma Baron dished out 25 assists, five digs and four aces.
Lake City hosts Frankfort in its Dig Pink contest on Tuesday.
