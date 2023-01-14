MCBAIN — Lake City handled what it needed to and cruised to a 56-30 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Comets tried to get a little rough in the post with Trojan junior center Alie Bisballe and while it kept her points in check, it allowed Mackenzie Bisballe to get loose.
“I thought our girls did a good job adjusting to what NMC was doing,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said.
“They tried playing physical, especially with Alie. That opened up some things for the other girls and they executed.”
Lake City led 19-8 after the first quarter and 35-12 at halftime. It was 45-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 30 points, nine rebounds and seven steals while Rylee Cohoon had eight points.
Alie Bisballe and Peyton Hogan each scored four.
Alaina Rozeveld paced the Comets with 10 points and Paige Ebels scored seven.
Lake City is at Manton on Tuesday.
ROSCOMMON — Aliyah Geary hit a short jumper with seven seconds left to help lead Manton to a 49-48 win over Roscommon in a Highland contest.
The Rangers got two defensive stops after that and held on for the victory.
“It was a fun game,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “We played very well for all four quarters and our bench was tremendous in relieving our starters.”
Roscommon led 16-12 after the first quarter before Manton was up 32-27 at halftime. It was 38-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Genna Alexander paced Manton with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Leah Helsel had 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds while Geary had 10 points and four rebounds. Hadley Saylor added six points and four rebounds.
The Rangers host Lake City on Tuesday.
LEROY — Pine River struggled on the offensive end and dropped a 35-26 decision to Beal City in a Highland contest.
“It was another tough shooting night for us,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. “We created some open shots but we weren’t able to capitalize.”
Beal City led 9-4 after the first quarter and 13-10 at halftime before outscoring the Bucks 20-8 in a key third quarter for a 33-18 lead going into the fourth.
“We just turned the ball over too many times in the third quarter,” Halvorsen said.
Emma Tice paced Pine River with eight points and five rebounds while Amanda Hill added seven points.
Pine River is at Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
• Pine River won the JV game 38-18. Riley Thompson paced the Bucks with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.