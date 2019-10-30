LAKE CITY — Call it a good night.
Lake City beat Frankfort 25-16, 25-11, 27-25 in a non-conference volleyball contest Tuesday and raised more than $2,500 for St. Jude's Children's Hospital in honor of Pati Silvers, the mother of senior Brook Silvers, through its Dig Pink night.
"A huge thank you to our community, fans, staff and students for all the donations and support throughout the season," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "The girls played a very well put-together game.
"Our offense is coming together well and our serving has become stronger."
Rylie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 16 kills, digs, a block and two aces while Olivia Bellows had 12 kills and six digs. Emma Baron had four kills, 24 assists, three digs and an ace while Silvers had five aces and three digs.
Chloe Bisballe had three aces and three digs; Megan Hose a kill and a dig; Miya Johnson a kill and a dig; Tekoa Marshal two assists; and Nicole Adams two digs an a kill.
Lake City is at McBain in a Division 3 district contest on Monday.
