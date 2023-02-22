LAKE CITY — Lake City girls coach Bill Tisron had two main goals going into Tuesday’s home game against state-ranked non-league foe Hart.
Win the battles on the glass and limit turnovers. The Trojans excelled in both categories while posting an impressive 52-41 victory over the Pirates.
“This one feels good,” Tisron said.
“We knew Hart was super good and really fast. I told the girls we wanted to win the rebounding battle and limit them to one shot as much as we could and we wanted to keep our turnovers under 12. We did both of those.”
For the record, Lake City won the rebounding battle by a resounding 44-21 margin and ball handlers Tarrin Miller, Rylee Cohoon, Hayleigh VanderTuig and Mackenzie Bisballe fared well against Hart’s pressure. Lake City as a team had just eight turnovers in all.
“The girls really came together for this one,” Tisron noted.
“We had great energy from the bench. The girls were on their feet cheering and supporting everyone on the floor throughout the game and that’s so important. I’m really happy with our effort tonight.”
Bisballe had a career game, taking the ball hard to the hole while scoring 33 points and also controlling play in the paint, grabbing 19 rebounds. Cousin Alie Bisballe also showed up big down low, scoring 12 while gathering in nine boards. Senior Emma Nickerson scored four with five boards.
Tisron also commended Cohoon, Miller and VanderTuig for their defensive intensity.
Senior Aspen Boutell scored 14 to lead Hart, which came into the game with an 18-2 record and a 14-game winning streak.
Next up for Lake City (20-1, 14-1 Highland) is the final Highland Conference game of the season at McBain on Thursday, weather permitting. If the Trojans win, they take the league title outright. If McBain wins, the title will be shared between Lake City, McBain and Evart.
Lake City also sees McBain in the Division 3 district tourney semifinals at Evart on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. In the other semifinal, No. 1 seed Evart is slated to face either Pine River or Farwell.
