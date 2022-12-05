PETOSKEY — That’s a good start to the season.
Lake City put together a strong weekend and won the Petoskey Girls Basketball Invitational, beating the host Northmen 35-27 in the title game on Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans opened with a five-point win over Grandville on Friday night.
“It was a great weekend of basketball against some quality opponents,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “The girls were pushed but fought hard and won the tournament.
“I am very pleased with where we are at after week one.”
Lake City made its defense its calling card on Saturday as it held Petoskey — the defending Big North Conference champion — to just 10 first-half points.
The Trojans were up 13-5 after the first quarter and 24-10 at halftime. The Northmen turned the tables in the third quarter, though, and held Lake City scoreless to trim the deficit to 24-21 going into the fourth quarter.
“The defense was on point today,” Tisron said. “The third quarter was a struggle on both ends but we locked back in and made adjustments going into the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals, four assists and two blocks while Alie Bisballe recorded 14 points and seven rebounds.
Tisron commended the play of Tarrin Miller for controlling the tempo of the game and Rylee Cohoon’s defensive play on Petoskey standout Caroline Guy, holding her to just three points.
The Trojans (2-0 overall) are at Kalkaska on Tuesday.
