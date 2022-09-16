HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City put together a strong night, beating Houghton Lake 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 in a Highland Conference volleyball match Thursday.
“We continue to improve each and every day and that’s all a coach can ask for,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “Tonight, the girls coming off the bench got some good time on the floor and played very well. I was so proud of how far they have come. We continue to tell our team hard work pays off and that showed tonight.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 14 assists, a block and five kills while Helen Brown had four assists. Emily Urie had three kills and two digs while Haylee Parniske added a block and three kills.
Alie Bisballe had a block, an assist and 10 digs while Isabelle Whitcomb had two assists. Kaylee Keenan had 10 digs; Kasey Keenan two digs and three kills; Hailey Hamel two digs; Hannah Vasicek three kills; Kaitlin Kendall a kill and two digs; Zoe Butkovich a kill and two digs; Leah Linderman, Hannah Hern and Caleigh Schneider a dig each; and Jenna Harris and Kylie Hunt two digs each.
Lake City hosts Manton on Tuesday.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped a 7-1 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference boys tennis match.
“We ran into a buzzsaw in conference-leading Petoskey today,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“I thought we played so well at several spots and we did get a great win from our No. 4 doubles flight.
“We will see them again at the Big North tournament and at regionals, so we we can see how we grow as a team in the meantime.”
Davin Brown lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson lost 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson won 6-2, 6-6(7-3) at No. 4.
Cadillac is at the Whitehall Quad on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match.
Trayer Langworthy won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Connor Hill won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Mason Freeman won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
Dino Santangelo and Kyle Ross won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Nick Brandsma and Thomas Rahilly won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Drew Kornacki and Kaleb Kastl won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped a 6-0 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference soccer contest.
Viking coach Paul King credited Bernardo Rojas and Jack Lucas for a strong performance against the Northmen.
Cadillac hosts Alpena on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.