HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City used its intensity and energy from start to finish to beat Houghton Lake 46-33 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter before the Trojans took control and were up 29-17 at halftime and 40-23 going into the fourth quarter.
"Our energy was tremendous and we got off to a good start, especially in the second quarter," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "Oakley (Barger) and Gavin (Bisballe) came off the bench for us and gave us some tremendous minutes with a couple of our starters in foul trouble."
Elian Schichtel paced Lake City with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Andrew VanderTuig added nine points, three rebounds and four steals.
Barger had seven points and six rebounds while Ben Marion added six points and seven rebounds. Hunter Bisballe had five points and eight rebounds while Gavin Bisballe had five points, two rebounds and two steals.
Lake City (2-0 overall, 1-0 Highland) hosts Pine River on Tuesday.
