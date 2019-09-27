LAKE CITY — Maybe this is the spark.
A Lake City team looking for one scored a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Thursday night.
"The girls put a lot together that we haven't seen lately," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We played strong at the net and our serving came a long way from last week. I feel as though our team cohesiveness has come together.
"We hope this is the turnaround we've been looking for."
Rylie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 14 kills, 19 digs, six blocks and four aces while Olivia Bellows had five kills and 13 digs.
Brook Silvers had five kills and 12 digs while Chloe Bisballe had five kills, eight digs and an ace. Emma Barron dished out 25 assists, nine digs, a kill and three aces while Tekoa Marshall had two kills, six digs and three aces. Nicole Adams added three kills and four digs.
Madelyn Benthem paced BNMC with five kills and six digs while Megan Bennett had four aces and three blocks. Sydney Hart dished out 13 assists and two blocks while Alaina Rozeveld had 12 digs. Maggie Yount had three kills and three blocks.
"We have made some changes that we are still working on and will continue to improve with," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said. "We saw some positive runs tonight but, unfortunately, it ended in a tough loss."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.