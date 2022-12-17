LEROY — Lake City cruised to a win, beating Pine River 50-27 in a Highland Conference girls basketball Friday night.
The Trojans were able to build a 32-8 halftime lead and a 46-14 lead after three quarters.
Lake City senior MacKenzie Bisballe led her team with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Alie Bisballe added 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Emma Nickerson had three points and seven rebounds, while Tarrin Miller also had three points and four rebounds.
Lake City coach Bill Tisron said it was a good team effort, as a lot of his players saw playing time.
“We got off to a fast start and controlled the game in the first half,” he said. “Then we cruised in the second half.”
Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen was pleased with his team’s play despite the loss.
“We gave them a fight in the first quarter and we were being scrappy,” he said. “They put together a good second quarter and that’s where it stayed the rest of the way.
“The girls kept fighting, though, and never stopped playing aggressive or strong.”
Aubrey Lewis paced Pine River with seven points and Taylor Stewart added five.
Lake City hosts Gaylord on Tuesday while the Bucks host Mancelona the same day.
MANTON — The opportunity to step up and be a leader is certainly there.
Leah Helsel accepted that challenge and performed pretty well in helping Manton clip Northern Michigan Christian 47-45 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Rangers will be without junior standout Lauren Wilder the rest of the season after she severely injured a knee in a loss to Evart on Wednesday.
Helsel stepped in Friday with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead Manton.
“Leah really stepped up and we’re going to need her to do that,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “We played well as a team tonight. All of those little things we did throughout the game really added up.
“We played through some adversity and were able to overcome it.”
The game was tied at 13-all after the first quarter before Manton led 26-17 at halftime.
NMC cut it to 34-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Aliyah Geary added 18 points for the Rangers.
Alaina Rozeveld paced NMC with 15 points.
Manton hosts Rudyard on Tuesday.
