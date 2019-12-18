Lake City tops Pine River in Highland

LAKE CITY — Big plays when they needed them made the difference.
Lake City got it done down the stretch beat Pine River 56-54 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Bucks held the advantage most of the way until the Trojans turned the tables down the stretch.
"It seems like its always a battle when we play them," Lake City Brad Besko said. "We made a few more plays down the stretch and that was the difference.
"Our energy was way better in the second half, too."
Pine River led 17-15 after the first quarter and 30-29 at halftime. The Bucks were up 42-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said his team needed to be more prepared.
"They outplayed us tonight," he said. "We prepared for their 1-3-1 (zone) in practice but I apparently didn't prepare them well enough.
"We had a hard time with it until late in the game. The inability to deal with it led to a lot of turnovers and transition baskets."
Lake City hit a couple of late free throws to go up two before Pine River turned it over. The Trojans turned the ball away on the ensuing possession against the Bucks' pressure and Pine River got a good look but it didn't fall.
Ben Marion paced Lake City with 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists while Hunter Bisballe added nine points, six assists and four rebounds.
Elian Schichtel had nine points and eight rebounds while Dawson Corrigan had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Andrew VanderTuig also had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Sasha Huffman paced Pine River with 23 points and six rebounds while Marcus Jurik added seven points and 10 rebounds. Lane Ruppert added six points and six assists.
Lake City (3-0 overall, 2-0 Highland) hosts Kalkaska on Thursday while Pine River (1-1, 0-1) hosts Evart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.