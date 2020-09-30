LAKE CITY — Lake City overcame a sluggish start to beat Roscommon 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 in a Highland Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
"Our first game started out slow with too many mistakes," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "As the night went on, we were able to fix some of those mistakes and take the next three."
Emma Baron paced the Trojans with 20 assists, 10 kills, four aces and two digs while Olivia Bellows had eight kills, two assists and 10 digs. Morgan Rogers had nine digs and two aces while Chloe Bisballe had six kills, five digs and an ace.
Nicole Adams had a kill, seven assists, four digs and an ace while MacKenzie Bisballe added five kills, five blocks and a dig. Kaylee Keenan had four digs; Grace Richards a block and a dig; Haylee Parniske two kills; and Marissa Manganello a kill.
Lake City (7-1 Highland) is at Roscommon with Houghton Lake on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.