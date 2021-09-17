LAKE CITY — The Lake City volleyball team swept Frankfort Thursday, 25-23, 25-8 and 25-6.
Trojans coach Amber Besko said her team showed up with determination and as a result showed a full team effort in the win. After a tough loss on Tuesday, Besko said the team set a goal to turn things around and play the Trojans' game.
"I could not be more happy with every player on this team (Thursday). Now we need to build off that feeling we had (Thursday) and bring that energy and effort into our first tournament at Grayling," she said.
Marisa Manganello had 18 assists for the Trojans, Chloe Bisballe was 13 of 13 serving, with four aces, six digs and 5 kills and MacKenzie Bisballe had 10 kills, six blocks and seven assists. Jessica Allen was 18 of 18 serving with 2 aces, Haylee Parniske added four kills for the Trojans and Grace Richards had nine kills.
Lake City travels to Grayling on Saturday for a tournament.
