BEAL CITY — The Lake City volleyball team lost all three of its matches against Beal City Tuesday, 25-14, 25-21, and 25-17.
Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said her team played hard but couldn't get past the Aggies' tough offense.
Lake City's Olivia Bellows had seven kills, and five digs while Chloe Bisballe had six kills, five digs, and four aces. Emma Baron added four kills, 18 assists, six digs, and a block for the Trojans, while MacKenzie Bisballe had four kills and three blocks. Morgan Rogers had five digs while Nicole Adams had a kill and five digs.
Lake City hosts Houghton Lake Thursday.
