MANTON — Lake City picked up a pair of wins, beating Manton 56-21 in a Highland Conference wrestling match before scoring a 39-36 win over Mancelona in a non-league dual.
"The kids wrestled tough and I am proud of them," Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said. "Zack (Stockman) and Eli (Marshall) beat kids that they had lost to previously and Eyn (Noren) bumped up a class and beat a kid that he had never wrestled."
Double winners for the Trojans were Tre Jones (130 pounds), Stockman (140), Caleb Doe (135), Marshall (189), Fernando Pena (171), Logan Young (215) and Austin Potter (285).
Mancelona also beat Manton 46-22.
"We knew going in that we weren't going to have a lot of success other than with some individuals," Manton coach Dan Tuck said. "We tried to put them in some favorable matches."
Hunter Buck won two matches and 125/130, as did Ben Paddock at 152 and 160. Chloe Colton (103/112), Virgil Elkins (103/112), Xavier Elkins (119) and Elijah Cunningham (135/140) each won a match.
Lake City and Manton are at the Grayling Invitational on Saturday.
Coyotes split pair
REMUS — Reed City split a pair of matches in a CSAA Gold Division double-dual Wednesday.
The Coyotes lost to powerhouse Chippewa Hills 76-6 and beat Newaygo 62-10.
Kellen Haney was the lone double winner for Reed City at 160 pounds.
Other wrestlers with wins were Bryson Hughes at 145, Chad Landis at 152, Noah Morgan at 171, Cassie Enos at 189, Austin Fowler at 215, Ryan Neal at 285, Anakin Andrus at 119, Kash Davis at 125, Mason Johnson at 130 and Alex Andrus at 135.
Reed City is at the Gladwin Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.