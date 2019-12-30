TRAVERSE CITY — Despite a less-than-full lineup, Lake City had a solid day Saturday in the 22-team Traverse City West Holiday Wrestling Invitational.
"We were missing some kids due to the holidays but the kids who were there wrestled tough against some great competition," Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said. "We're looking forward to getting all the kids back when we compete in a team tournament next weekend at Ogemaw Heights."
Cade Wolf (103 pounds), Zack Stockman (135) and Austin Potter (285) were each third for the Trojans while Trey Jones (140) and Josh Shivlie (140) took fourth.
Eli Marshall (189) was fifth and Eyn Noren (145) took sixth.
