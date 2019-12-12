BOYNE CITY — The Lake City wrestling team got a win in its first match of the season Wednesday against Boyne City, 44-36.
Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said the meet also was supposed to include Manton but the Rangers did not make the trip north. He also said he was proud of his team to get the win.
Getting wins for the Trojans were Eli Marshall at 189 pounds, Marco Shelton at 215, Austin Potter at heavyweight, Zach Stockman at 135, Josh Shivlie at 140, and Fernando Peña at 171.
With the win under their belts, the Trojans now prepare for its 10-team tournament Saturday in Manton.
"Last year we took first but this year it will be a little more difficult," he said.
