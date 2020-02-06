TRAVERSE CITY — After missing a Saturday tournament earlier in the season the Lake City wrestling team traveled to Traverse City St. Francis Wednesday to take on the Gladiators and Charlevoix.
The Trojans first bested Charlevoix 54-21 before besting the host Gladiators, 47-21. Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said Wednesday's match was a good pick up against two quality teams before the Trojans have an important conference tournament Saturday at Manton.
"It was a good match before we go to our conference match. It was a way to build confidence with two good wins," he said. "Hopefully we carry that confidence into Saturday."
Double winners for the Trojans included Cade Wolf at 103 pounds, Robert Coe at 112, Zach Stockman at 135, Alex Hinkamp at 152, Josh Brown at 171, Logan Young at 215 and Austin Potter at 285.
Lake City travels to Manton for a conference meet Saturday.
