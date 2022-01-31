Lake City's Barger to play football for Concordia

LAKE CITY — When Lake City senior Oakley Barger visited the Concordia University campus in Ann Arbor, he knew.
Barger, who signed his letter-of-intent to play football for Concordia on Friday afternoon, said the visit to the campus basically sealed his decision.
His talks with Concordia head coach Josh Schumacher and members of his staff had gone really well prior to the official visit to the campus and Oakley had enjoyed his experience participating in a camp at Concordia last summer.
The coaches were very welcoming to the rangy 6-foot-2 receiver known for making gutsy catches in heavy traffic during his gridiron career with the Trojans and for his versatility as a punter and defensive back.
“Campus life there is awesome,” Oakley said Friday prior to signing flanked by his parents Brian and Patty, younger brother Leo, and grandma Jackie Barger with coaches, friends and teammates looking on in the high school gym.
“It’s situated really well right on the riverfront and it was really friendly. The facilities were really nice and the coaches were very welcoming and treated me really well.
“I’m really happy about going there to play football.”
Barger, a three-year varsity player for coach Kyle Smith, is joining a highly successful NAIA program.
The Cardinals posted a 9-2 record in the fall.
“I’m just excited to be part of it,” Oakley said.
“They’re looking at me as a receiver but if they want me to punt or play in the secondary, I’ll do that too. Whatever the coaches want.”
Longtime Lake City assistant coach Tom Duddles believes Barger will be a good fit at Concordia.
“Oakley’s a hard worker and he’s done a lot to improve his game every year,” Duddles said.
“There’s consistency and effort with Oakley.
“He gives 100% in practice every day and it shows in the games.
“He’s made a lot of progress as a player and he’ll continue to do that at Concordia because he has the desire to keep getting better.”
Duddles also pointed out Barger’s willingness to help the team, noting that when the Trojans needed a punter this past season, Barger stepped in and did an outstanding job.
Barger, who is also a forward and a three-year varsity player on the Trojan basketball team, plans to major in business with the hope of one day being a contractor and owning his own construction company.
