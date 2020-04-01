Lake City's Bisballe earns All-State honors

Back-to-back.
And as individual honors go, that's pretty special.
Lake City senior Rylie Bisballe was named to the Associated Press' Division 3 Girls Basketball All-State team for the second straight year on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2 center averaged 18.1 points, 10.7 rebounds 3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 2 assists per game for the Highland Conference champion Trojans.
Lake City went 20-2 overall this past season.
"It's a really good feeling knowing that all of the work I've put in paid off," Bisballe said. "I just wanted to have fun my senior year and work with my teammates."
While the academic wrap-up of her senior year at Lake City is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bisballe is all set for her next steps.
She signed her National Letter of Intent with Grand Valley State University in November for basketball and is ready to go.
"Being a college basketball player was always a goal," she said. "They first started talking to me in my freshman year and I was thinking, ‘is this really happening?’
"It was like a voice in the back of year head nagging at you telling you what to do. I committed to them last summer and I had my mind made up before that. I knew I loved playing basketball and wanted to take it to the next level."
Bisballe said she seriously looked at Ferris State before deciding on Grand Valley.
"When I visited, I loved the atmosphere and how the coaches interacted with the players," she said. "The players' interactions with each other appealed to me, too.
"Their program is very good."
Grand Valley finished the 2019-20 season at 28-3 overall and was set to take part in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional in Missouri before the national tournament was canceled earlier this month because of COVID-19.
The Lakers were ranked No. 4 in national D2 polls at the end of the season.
Mike Williams wrapped up his fifth season as Grand Valley's head coach and has an overall record of 133-32 at the helm.
Bisballe is also looking forward to a likely position switch in college.
After playing the post for four years at Lake City, she figures she'll get to move outside in the college game.
"I'll probably be more of a guard than a post player," she said. "I play pretty much guard in AAU and I actually like that better."
Bisballe plans on majoring in something in the medical field, most likely nursing.
Pewamo-Westphalia's Hannah Spitzley was named Player of the Year. Spitzley and Bisballe are joined on the D3 All-State team by Kent City’s Kenzie Bowers, Oscoda’s Lauren Langley, Flint Hamady’s Xeryia Tartt and Aryana Naylor, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep’s Mya Petticord, Byron's Sarah Marvin, Schoolcraft's Gabi Saxman, Springport’s Alana Nelson, Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford and Pewamo-Westphalia's Ellie Droste.
Byron's Theresa Marvin is the D3 Coach of the Year.
Lake City junior guard Olivia Bellows earned Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well. She averaged 14.4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 assists per game.
Manton seniors Abby Brown and Jaden Wilder also were Honorable Mention selections. Brown averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 steals, 3 assists and 3 rebounds before the season was cut short. She's headed to Alma College in the fall for basketball.
Wilder, who is headed to Lake Superior State University for basketball, averaged 14 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
