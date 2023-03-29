Lake City's Bisballe earns All-State honors

Scoring in bunches is great.
Making your teammates better is even more fun.
Lake City junior MacKenzie Bisballe did some of both and it has earned her a spot on the Associated Press’ Division 3 All-State team.
Bisballe averaged 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this past season for the Trojans.
“MacKenzie works extremely hard each and every day in practice and she pushes both herself and her teammates to be the better versions of themselves,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “She is an amazing player that is also extremely unselfish.
“She always puts the team first and does whatever is best for the team to be successful.”
Lake City was pretty successful this past season as it won the Highland Conference with just an early-season loss to Evart. The Trojans went on to win a D3 district title before falling to eventual state champion Hemlock in overtime in a regional title game thriller.
Lake City finished the year at 24-2 overall.
Bisballe has verbally committed to play at Grand Valley State University, joining her older sister Rylie on the Lakers’ squad.
Meanwhile, Faith Carson missed almost her entire junior season at Buchanan due to an ankle injury, but it didn’t slow down her development on the basketball court.
Carson, the 2023 Associated Press Division 3 Girls Basketball Player of the Year, showed off improvements in almost every area of her game as a senior, leading the Bucks to their first regional title in more than 20 years.
Carson, who has signed to play at Ohio State next season, averaged 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game.
She was even better in the postseason, producing 25.2 points and 16.8 rebounds per contest, and posting her second triple-double of the season with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 70-47 regional championship victory over Kalamazoo Christian.
“No one really got to see Faith as a junior,” Buchanan coach Gabe Miller said. “She got back the tail end of her season, but wasn’t really back.
“She upped her averages against the best competition. She was a lot more patient on offense. She did a lot better job protecting the rim and not getting herself in foul trouble.”
Carson led the Bucks to a 13-1 record and a district championship as a sophomore during the pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign, but as a junior came off the court early in the season opener with what was later diagnosed as a fractured ankle. She didn’t play again until the Bucks’ district final victory over Watervliet.
Once healthy, she played travel basketball in the summer, then had a busy fall, earning Lakeland Conference MVP honors in volleyball while still finding time to hone her basketball skills. A
big point of emphasis was improving her outside shooting touch. She made 21 3-pointers this season, sinking them at a 34 percent clip, and shot 76 percent from the free-throw line.
The Bucks lost their season opener, then won 23 straight games and earned the top spot in the Division 3 AP poll before being upset by Hart 45-41 in the quarterfinals.
Carson was one of five seniors on the AP Division 3 first team, along with Regan Finkbeiner of state champion Hemlock, Stephanie Utomi of Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Zoie Bamm of Brooklyn Columbia Central and Lexie Bowers of Kent City.
