Lake City's Elmquist headed to Xavier for soccer

LAKE CITY — Grayson Elmquist made the very difficult decision to move away from home about a year-and-a-half ago.
During the summer between his sophomore and junior years at Lake City High School, the talented young man tried out for and was given the opportunity to join the prestigious Indiana Fire Academy for aspiring soccer players whose future typically includes playing soccer at a university after graduation and then playing professionally.
One huge benefit for Elmquist was that his aunt and uncle live near the sprawling Indiana Fire campus in Carmel and he would be able to stay with family during his two years with the academy, so he wouldn’t be quite as homesick.
Another huge plus was being able to take online classes and remain a Lake City student and still be part of the Lake City Class of 2023. That was extremely important to Grayson.
He would also be able to come home and visit family for a few extended visits a year and even attend classes and play hoops for Lake City, at least for part of the season during the winter. Another plus.
But it was still hard to move away from parents Grant and Jen and older sister Emma, his grandparents and extended family, and all his friends, teammates and classmates at Lake City.
He did it, though, and he made sure the sacrifice would be worth the cost, applying himself diligently while continuing to develop and hone his soccer skills at the academy and making new friends.
Elmquist fared very well through it all, helping his academy team to enjoy good success and achieving good success individually as a goal-scorer.
And all the hard work has paid off in just the way Grayson and his family had hoped.
The 6-foot-1 striker was recruited by numerous schools, particularly after a fall showcase in which he scored a goal in each match that was played.
In January, he and his dad Grant made a visit to one of those schools, Xavier University in Cincinnati, and participated in an indoor camp for prospective recruits.
Grayson had the chance to meet and interact with the coaches and some of his future teammates and the coaches had the opportunity to observe Grayson during the camp scrimmages.
Before he left the Xavier campus, Grayson knew what his next destination was.
“I loved the campus and the whole atmosphere of the school,” he said in a phone interview from Indiana this week.
“I really liked Xavier’s style of play, too, and felt like it was a good fit for me. Even though it was the middle of winter at the school it just felt like home. My dad went with me for the visit and it was all very comfortable.
“Getting to know the coaches was a big part of it,” he added.
“The assistant coach (Shawn Mahoney) is like a dad figure to everyone on the team and the new head coach (John Higgins) is a great guy. He’s from Scotland and knows the game inside and out.
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to play for Xavier and look forward to the next four years.”
Ironically, the decision to play for Xavier was made during the period of time Grayson was physically attending Lake City and so he was able to have the signing ceremony at the high school in January with his family and also his friends, teammates, and classmates in attendance.
It was a great thrill and being able to do it in Lake City gave it an added significance for Grayson.
“I love Lake City,” he said.
“Having the chance to be there and play basketball for coach (Brad) Besko again was awesome. And just being around my family and my teammates and all my friends again was great. Lake City will always be home for me.”
It was quite clear from a young age there was a bright future for Grayson in soccer if he chose to pursue that route in life.
He excelled in the sport going back to his seasons with the U10 team in Mount Pleasant, the U13 Traverse City T-Bays, and the U16 Michigan Fire Juniors, helping each of those teams achieve a high level of success.
More than that, though, he just loved the sport.
Being part of the Indiana Fire Academy meant being able to continue developing his skills as a player at an elite level for two full years while also putting himself into position to play in college and, hopefully, as a professional down the road.
Everything is right on course.
Elmquist has greatly enjoyed his time with the Indiana Fire, which will be ending in the next few months. He’ll miss it but has forged tons of memories and many milestones.
Just recently, his game-winning goal in overtime while competing for the Indy Eleven in the annual United States League Academy Cup in Tampa assured his team of advancing in the national tournament once again.
After completing his time with the Indiana Fire and the Indy Eleven this spring and summer, Elmquist will close that chapter in his soccer career and officially join Xavier University, following in the footsteps of his father Grant, who also played for an NCAA Division I college as a wide receiver at Central Michigan University in the early 1990s, helping the Chippewas earn a MAC championship in 1993 and a bowl berth two years in a row.
In the meantime, Grayson is looking forward to walking on stage and receiving his diploma with the rest of the Lake City Class of 2023 next month. He plans to pursue exercise science as his major at Xavier.
