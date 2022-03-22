Lake City's Fox to run at Alma College

LAKE CITY — Lake City senior Jordan Fox initially chose Alma College because she liked the location fairly close to home and the facilities, the fact that it was a smaller campus, and the school’s academic programs.
As a stellar student with a 4.0 grade-point-average, Fox had her choice of a number of schools but Alma’s the one that filled the most boxes for her.
As an incoming freshman with a 4.0 GPA, Jordan learned she was also eligible to apply for a Presidential Scholarship, which provides full tuition for all four years at the school.
Jordan went through the intense application process last fall, including a number of “nerve-racking” interviews but she exhibited poise and supplied the kinds of answers the administration was looking for.
In December, Jordan found out that she had received the full-ride scholarship, which was quite an achievement in itself.
At first, she was going to concentrate solely on academics at Alma but when the track and cross country coaches reached out to her, she agreed to meet with them and they were so warm and inviting that she reevaluated her position and decided to incorporate her love of running and competing into her college experience, as well.
On Wednesday, March 16, Jordan signed her letter-of-commitment to compete in cross country and track for the Scots. She put her signature on the dotted line in the high school gym with her dad Tony Fox and mom Dr. Tami Wolverton by her side along with her brother Sean and with her coaches and a number of friends, teammates and classmates looking on.
“I never really planned on running in college; I thought academics would be my main focus,” Jordan acknowledged.
“But after I applied there and got accepted and then got the Presidential Scholarship, the coaches reached out to me. They were very personable and very friendly and they gave me a lot of information about what it would be like so I decided I would do it.”
Jordan admits that she enjoys track a bit more than cross country but she’s been an active part of both sports for Lake City since middle school. Last year as a junior, she teamed with then-seniors Taylor Root and Maria McDermott and strong-striding sophomore Rylee Cohoon in the 400 relay and qualified to compete in the MHSAA Division 3 state meet at the storied Jenison Field House. The foursome earned a time of 52.83 seconds, good for second place to Elk Rapids in the D3 regional meet at Benzie Central.
“It was a super-cool experience,” Fox said of competing in the state meet at Jenison. “Just getting the chance to be part of the state meet was unexpected. It just felt so good to be there in that atmosphere with my relay teammates and also Dayne (Blair) from the boys’ team. It’s one of those things you’ll never forget.”
Though she punched her ticket to the state meet in the 400-meter sprint relay, Jordan’s strength is in the middle distance events and she will be competing primarily in the middle distance races for the Scots, either individually or as part of the relays.
“Wherever they want to use me is fine with me,” she said. “I’m just excited to continue running in college. It’s not something I expected to be able to do but it’s something I’ve always enjoyed. I’ve been running ever since I can remember so it’s hard to imagine not doing it anymore. I’m just happy this opportunity arose with Alma.”
Jordan is presently practicing with the track team, gearing up for her final season with the Trojans.
She will likely compete in the open 400- and 800-meter races for coach Zack Jones once again and be part of the 800 and 1600 relays.
She is looking forward to finishing strong athletically and also academically as she completes her high school years as a true scholar-athlete and looks ahead to college.
“It’s been such a great experience at Lake City,” she said.
Jordan plans on majoring in English at Alma with an eye toward a career in journalism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.