Lake City's Hose headed to Aquinas for women's hoops

LAKE CITY — Megan Hose wanted little to do with basketball in early March.
After she and her Lake City teammates lost to Manton in an MHSAA Division 3 district title game, Hose was in tears and wanted very little to do with the sport.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and playing basketball wasn't even an option.
Fast-forward four months and Hose is in a much better place.
The Lake City High School graduate signed her Letter of Intent with Aquinas College on Tuesday.
It's a bit late in the game to be signing but Hose just recently started pursuing playing college basketball.
"I remembered how much I loved being out on that floor and what kind of feeling that gave me," she said. "This summer, I've started playing with friends again.
"It's really started taking hold this summer and I got serious about it."
Hose hadn't done much since the season ended but it's always been a dream to keep playing sports in college.
"I really didn't put myself out there," she said. "I didn't make a Hudl film of myself playing like kids do.
"I really didn't know what to do or to think so it just kind of happened for me. Basically my whole life, I've dreamed about that. I always wanted to play basketball and it really hit me this year that it was my senior year."
Hose reached out to Aquinas because she's got a handful of friends going to the NAIA school in Grand Rapids. She also looked at Lake Superior State University but ended up ruling that out because of the winters.
She sent an email to Aquinas head coach Brian Morris and heard back pretty quickly.
Hose and her parents visited the campus and they were hooked.
"Both of us loved it…and it felt safe," Hose said. "It felt not too big and not totally overwhelming so it won my parents' heart. I applied to other colleges but I was mainly looking at Aquinas and Lake State."
Aquinas went 17-14 overall and 12-8 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) in Morris' first season at the Saints' helm.
Hose was impressed after speaking with Morris.
"That guy can talk your ear off," she laughed. "They're the kind of program that you have to prove yourself in.
"There are no promises and you don't have a set spot. If you outwork someone, you can take their spot at any time. I really liked that."
Hose averaged 7 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal per game for a Lake City team that went 20-2 overall and won the Highland Conference title outright. She also was part of the team that advanced to the 2018-19 Division 3 state semifinals before falling to Flint Hamady at Calvin College.
Hose plans on majoring in psychology or environmental studies but isn't sure what type of career she wants to pursue.
