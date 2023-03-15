Lake City's Nickerson to play hoops for Concordia Chicago

LAKE CITY — The first connection Lake City senior Emma Nickerson had with the city of Chicago came through her appearance there in a hoops tournament with her AAU team from Mount Pleasant last spring.
Little did Emma know her appearance in that Chicago tournament would lead to a connection with coach Lauren Martin of the Concordia University Chicago women’s basketball team. That, in turn, would lead to text messaging and to an official visit by Nickerson in late August.
And that ultimately led to the 5-foot-8 Nickerson, a rugged four-year varsity “big” for Lake City and coach Bill Tisron, signing her letter-of-intent on Friday to join the Concordia Chicago program starting this fall.
“I’m really excited about it,” Nickerson said.
“I met the coach when she approached me during the AAU tournament in Chicago and talked to me about her program. She gave me her number and we started texting after that. When I made my weekend visit at the end of August, I just fell in love with the campus and with the people. It wasn’t long after that I made my decision.”
The campus is actually located in River Forest, a suburb of Chicago. It’s close to the city but it’s also distinct from the city.
“I just loved the family atmosphere there,” Nickerson said.
“Everyone was kind and helpful and had a smile on their face. I stayed in the dorm with some of the girls who will be my teammates next year and they were very friendly and helpful. They were always doing things together as a team and I really liked that. One of the nights while I was there we played Family Feud.”
Nickerson said she also liked how the women’s program is service-oriented and involved in things like helping Special Olympics.
As for the action on the court, Nickerson will be playing a similar role to the one she’s performed for the Trojans since joining the varsity as a freshman.
Nickerson has been a steady physical presence inside for Lake City, complementing taller teammates such as present teammates Alie Bisballe and Mackenzie Bisballe and former teammates Rylie Bisballe and Mariah Jackson.
Nickerson played for Lake City during a very fruitful time.
The Trojans posted an overall record of 72-10 during her years with the team, including three Highland Conference titles, two district titles and a regional championship. Nickerson averaged 4.5 points and 4 rebounds during her prep career, earning All-Conference three straight years, including first team recognition the past two years.
Nickerson’s chief contribution was her tireless work under the boards at both ends of the floor but as Coach Tisron noted, Emma’s many other contributions to the Trojans’ success can’t all be measured on a stat line.
Things like boxing out and setting screens and encouraging other players and cheering when you’re not on the floor and working hard every day in practice. Nickerson did all those things, Tisron said.
“It’s been a tremendous privilege to coach Emma the last four years,” he added.
“She came in as a freshman and did everything the coaches asked of her from the beginning. She always worked hard and never complained. She helped the team in any way she could. As a coach, you love having players like that.”
For her part, Nickerson is very appreciative of her years with Lake City and how the coaches helped to develop her all-around game.
She also enjoyed being part of the program even before high school as a team manager from her fifth grade to her eighth-grade year.
“I’m so grateful for my coaches and my teammates and all the memories we’ve been able to share together,” she said. “It’s been such a great journey and something you don’t want to end. When we lost our last game (to Hemlock) it was so heartbreaking especially being a senior but it helps knowing I’m not finished playing basketball yet.”
Tisron believes Nickerson will benefit the Concordia program in many of the ways she has benefited the Lake City program.
“Emma is intelligent and works hard and understands the game and what her duties are,” Tisron said.
“She’ll help everyone around her and make the team better. I’m so proud of the girl Emma has become and I know she’ll find success at Concordia in basketball and success in whatever she pursues in life.”
