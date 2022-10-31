ITHACA — The Lake City football team saw its 2022 season end Saturday afternoon under sunny skies in the Division 7 playoff opener at the beautiful new turf field at Ithaca.
The No. 4 seed Trojans (6-4) were not expected to win at No. 1 seed Ithaca (9-1), a team that appears to have a legitimate shot to go a long way in the postseason, and the final score of 48-14 pretty much tells the tale of the game.
It was still a good experience for the Trojan players and a positive for the program, as coach Kyle Smith pointed out.
“Being in the playoffs gave us an extra week of practice and it extended the season for the seniors another week,” said Smith, who has guided Lake City to the playoffs in five of his seven seasons at the helm.
“I told the kids to enjoy themselves today, give it everything they had and walk off the field without any regrets. They did that.
“We knew this would be a tough game against an outstanding opponent. But it was also an opportunity to play another game in front of our fans and to play on this great field in this stadium. It’s something they won’t forget.”
Lake City remained competitive through most of the opening quarter but once Ithaca’s offense started percolating, the Yellowjackets had too many weapons and too much of too many things for Lake City to contain.
Senior Layne McLeod stopped Ithaca’s first drive of the game with a deflected third down pass and forced the Yellowjackets to punt. The Yellowjackets didn’t punt again until they had a 48-6 lead in the second half and the reserves were on the field.
Lake City was down 15-0 late in the first quarter when senior Dayne Blair, playing the final game of his notable four-year varsity career, exploded through a seam created by center Ethan Delzo and guards Trevin Knuth and Tyler Brown and didn’t stop sprinting until he crossed the goal-line 81 yards later.
That electrifying play was one of the few offensive highlights of the first half, though. Ithaca only allowed Lake City one first down through the entire first half. Ithaca also used its quick-strike passing game on offense to open the running game for QB Bronson Bupp and then used the running game to open the passing game again. There’s a reason why the Yellowjackets, a perennial state gridiron power, are highly ranked again this year.
Lake City maintained its intensity, however, and was rewarded in the second half. The Trojans scored their final touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter moving against the running clock.
Junior QB Darin Kunkel, who has had an outstanding season as signal-caller, engineered the seven-play, 72-yard march, hitting a key 18-yard completion to Layne McLeod to bring the ball near midfield. Kunkel, who was gamely playing in spite of a sore ankle, then picked up a key first down with his legs. Blair raced 21 yards for another first down on fourth-and-short and then fellow senior Eyn Noren raced behind the blocks of Knuth and tackle Cooper Wilton for a 21-yard touchdown with 8:25 remaining. Kunkel ran in for two points.
A number of reserves saw playing time for Lake City, including freshman QB Robbie Root and he fired a pair of completions to sophomore Ian McLeod, providing a promising glimpse of the future for the Trojans in the next few years.
Blair finished with 124 rushing yards in his final game. Noren generated more than 50 rushing yards with a TD and Kunkel gained 41 rushing yards in spite of battling the ankle injury. Kunkel also threw for 85 yards.
Blair and Rowland Ball recorded sacks for Lake City. Tristen Horsley had two tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Teague Helsel, Ian McLeod and Tyler Atkins also recorded tackles for loss. Tavin Miller, Helsel and Noren were among the leaders in tackles.
“I commend the senior class for their upbeat spirit and relentless mentality,” Smith said.
“They led our team this year and without them I don’t know where we would be. They’re a group of special young men, good football players but even better people.”
Smith also thanked the underclassmen for their contributions during the season and also during the playoff game at Ithaca where several players were either sidelined or banged up.
“It was a valiant effort on the part of all who played today,” Smith said.
