TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a reason Glen Lake has been ranked No. 1 most of the season in Division 4.
The Lakers were a very good D3 team for years and slipped down a division this season.
Northern Michigan Christian got to see that first-hand as it dropped a 61-14 decision to Glen Lake in a girls basketball regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Traverse City West High School.
The Comets finish the season at 11-11 overall while the Lakers (22-2) advance to face Gaylord St. Mary in Thursday’s regional title game. The Snowbirds (22-3) beat Onekama 70-33 in Tuesday’s first semifinal.
"This was a tough loss but we lost to a great team," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "It's hard to send the season with a loss like that but the girls didn't quit and we had a great season."
Glen Lake led NMC 20-5 after the first quarter Tuesday and it was 39-8 at halftime.
The Comets had a tough time getting things going against the Lakers' pressure defense throughout the night.
"Shots didn't fall for us and we were in early foul trouble, too," Bennett said. "I have really loved coaching and I am going to miss this group of girls."
Paige Ebels paced the Comets with seven points, three steals and a rebound while Jada VanNoord scored four points.
Alaina Rozeveld added two points, six rebounds and two blocks.
