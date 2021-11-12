Labor Day weekend, the exodus from Lake Mitchell begins as pontoon boats, wave runners, jet skis, speedboats and bass boats swing by my home on their way to the boat landing in Little Cove. By October, other than the random fishing boat or the occasional duck hunting outfit lurking among the reeds at dawn, my canoe or kayak is the only boat on the lake.
This is the time of year when the walleye bite. That alone is incentive enough to get me out. And while I spend a fair number of hours trolling for this goggle-eyed game fish, the best moments often don’t involve fish.
In those few weeks, beginning when the first leaves turn, until the day the lake surface turns from liquid to ice, there is magic awaiting paddlers out on the lake. Dusk is my favorite time. As evening settles over the lake, it is not always quiet. The silence may be suddenly shattered by seagulls circling above me, flying in spirals, squealing to each other — an aerial squabble concluding with birds diving to pluck prey from the water’s surface.
The quacking yakking between a pair mallards catches my attention. The ducks carry on with their animated chatter, but remain hidden from view among a thick bed of reeds.
Canada geese are always in a honking mode. I look up and watch as they fly overhead in a v-formation. Some evenings dozens of them will overnight in the lake in front of our house and serenade us as we drift off to sleep.
As I paddle near shore, I might see a blue heron, walking in measured stiff-legged steps as it looks for fish in the shallows. If I venture too close, the bird will leap into the air, uttering a hoarse squawk, and with powerful strokes of its massive wings, fly off down the shore.
Occasionally I share the lake with trumpeter swans. Although often silent, if I am lucky I will hear them raising their voices, truly nature’s horn section as their call does indeed sound like a brass section tuning up.
On other nights, just as the last light of the sunset fades to evening purple, the “who cooks for you” call of the barred owl comes from the woods along the lakeshore. A great horned owl might add it’s voice — a single “hoot who” to the mix.
Although I see cottages with lights in the windows, I know on these cold nights that I am probably the sole listener of nature’s creatures signing off for the day.
Paddling a couple hundred yards out on a brilliant autumn afternoon, I look back and see the full splendor of the lakeshore’s foliage bursting into color as the leaves show off striking shades of red,yellow and orange. With this year’s mild October, there were days when I was wearing t-shirt and shorts on these paddle tours. But inevitably the weather grew coarser — harsh north winds turned the lake over, shutting off the walleye bite and sending me deeper into my closet to find suitable clothes. A little cold shouldn’t end a paddler’s season.
A lake without docks, hoists, or boats has a different feel. One can paddle just a few feet offshore and get close up look of the landscape.
Sometimes Cyndy and I will range farther. We like to explore Big Cove and Mitchell Creek, often following this stream all the way to West Lake Mitchell Drive.
From the seat of a paddlecraft one gets to uniquely experience the changing of the seasons. When the first snow came on November 3rd, I was out on the lake getting pinged by ice pellets. I watched as snow squalls hid the far shore of the lake and then worked their way across the water until they enveloped me. Rather than alarming, it felt exhilarating.
My records show the last day I was able to paddle on Lake Mitchell in 2020 was December 4th . When I went out that evening the temperature was in the 20s. The air was still. As I pulled my paddle through the water it seemed thicker. And it was, because as liquid water cools, both its viscosity and density increases. Looking over the side of the kayak I could see ice crystals like silver threads spreading across the lake’s surface. The next morning there was a layer of ice running several hundred yards out into the lake. I hope to be on the lake this year again on the final night of open water.
Unless there’s a cold wind blowing up whitecaps on the lake, most any weather is suitable for canoeing or kayaking. Whereas most motorboats are in storage, kayaks are still accessible. I see dozens of them sitting on racks along the the lakeshore ready to launch. Dress warm and throw that kayak in the truck or pull it off the rack and head for the lake. You will discover that end-of-season paddling is a special time to be out.
